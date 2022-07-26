Porsche 911 GT3 To Launch August 17th

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year, and we've seen plenty of development mules undergoing testing over the past few months, but the people in Stuttgart have been keeping us waiting for an answer on when to expect its unveiling. Thankfully, Porsche has finally answered that burning question: August 17.

Porsche has also told us that this new GT3 halo car has been inspired by the mid-engine 911 RSR and rear-engine 911 GT3 R GT racing cars. In addition, we have been given an indication of how much power to expect, thanks to Porsche's GT division boss, Andreas Preuninger.