The Porsche 911 is the subject of two different recalls as a handful of models have faulty software or bolts that might not have been properly tightened. These two issues increase the risk of a crash or an injury.

Starting with the 2025 Porsche 911, 878 units are being recalled because of a software error in the front-end electronics control module. This glitch means the low beam headlights can cause glare for oncoming traffic.