Porsche 911 Safari Undergoes Testing In The Nude At Nurburgring

The Porsche 911 is one of the most loved sports cars in history, but the German firm is looking to take its icon and give it some off-road prowess with a new ‘Safari’ model. We’ve seen the all-terrain ‘Safari’ 911 testing before but these spy shots give us our best look yet at the jacked-up, rally-inspired sports car as it undergoes development.



Based on the upcoming revised 992-generation of 911, the raised ride height is the most obvious change. This should allow the 911 Safari to tackle tricky terrain like few other sports cars. The wheel arches have been extended with black plastic body cladding, while a neater front bumper has been fitted as part of the facelift.



