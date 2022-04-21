Porsche 911 Safari Undergoes Testing In The Nude At Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 4/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:06 AM

Views : 426 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Porsche 911 is one of the most loved sports cars in history, but the German firm is looking to take its icon and give it some off-road prowess with a new ‘Safari’ model. 

We’ve seen the all-terrain ‘Safari’ 911 testing before but these spy shots give us our best look yet at the jacked-up, rally-inspired sports car as it undergoes development.

Based on the upcoming revised 992-generation of 911, the raised ride height is the most obvious change. This should allow the 911 Safari to tackle tricky terrain like few other sports cars. The wheel arches have been extended with black plastic body cladding, while a neater front bumper has been fitted as part of the facelift.



Read Article


Porsche 911 Safari Undergoes Testing In The Nude At Nurburgring

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)