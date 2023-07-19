Porsche 911 Targa Caught Doing It's Thing In The Wild - Hybrid Rumors Abound

It's been four years since assembly of the 992 generation Porsche 911 kicked off at the Zuffenhausen factory in Germany, and the automaker is currently preparing its mid-cycle update. The models will be internally known as the 992.2, and they will get the usual styling updates on the outside, a few tweaks made to the cabin, and some powertrain revisions. The latest spy shots of the 992.2 family revolve around the 911 Targa. Our man with the cam caught an almost naked prototype of the sports car doing its thing on public roads, and you won't need a magnifying glass to spot the changes. Sure, they may be considered modest, but this is Porsche we're talking about, and they're not going to mess around with the design of the iconic 911, which has been around for 60 years.



Read Article