Porsche 911 Turbo Spotted Testing With Ginormous Wheels And Tires

We're not quite sure where to start with this Porsche 911 Turbo. Rather obviously, it's a test mule of some sort, first seen by our spies over in Germany at the Nurburgring. But, as is pretty plain to see, this is no standard 911 Turbo. Not only is it sporting rudimentary fender flares at both the front and rear, but it also has what looks like a fixed rear wing, lifted suspension, and absolutely ginormous wheels and tires.

If this mule had been spied a year ago, we'd have immediately thought it was a prototype for the upcoming 911 Safari - which may be called the 911 Dakar if rumors are to be believed. But those prototypes are now in late developmental stages ahead of a reveal next month. More importantly, there are some anomalies with this test mule that leaves us with more questions than answers.