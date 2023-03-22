Porsche Abandons 2026 Formula 1 Effort

Porsche will not join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 as it is believed to have ended its formal evaluation of a programme despite the championship still being of interest.

The Volkswagen Group-owned manufacturer intended to enter F1 alongside sister brand Audi as part of the new engine regulations.

While Audi decided to commit to building its own F1 engine and concluded a deal to buy into the Sauber team, Porsche’s talks with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren collapsed because Porsche wanted to buy a significant stake – or even a controlling one.

Its prospects to join the grid in 2026 have looked bleak ever since and The Race understands Porsche’s focus is now on its existing motorsport programs instead.