Not that long ago, Porsche started to reverse course on electric vehicles by announcing plans to build the internal combustion-engined Cayenne well into the 2030s. The Zuffenhausen-based automaker was also spied testing mules of the next internal combustion Macan, which is getting Premium Platform Combustion underpinnings from the Audi Q5.

Care to guess how things are going at Porsche nowadays? Not surprising anyone, the German company has finally admitted that internal combustion vehicles are vital to its financial standing. In the attached press release, Porsche confirmed that it's pushing back its new electric vehicle platform.



This change of plans will make a considerable dent in the automaker's operating profit for 2025, with Porsche estimating a burden of around 1.8 billion euros. Considering the aforementioned, Porsche has also confirmed that its long-awaited flagship sport utility vehicle will not launch with electric-only muscle.