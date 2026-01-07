Porsche Admits It Was Wrong to Kill Off Gas Powered Models

As of January 1, Oliver Blume is no longer Porsche’s CEO. The 57-year-old executive oversaw the Zuffenhausen brand for a decade before stepping aside to make way for former McLaren CEO Michael Leiters. Blume, who remains Volkswagen Group CEO, candidly admitted in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that discontinuing a key model was a faux pas. The West Germany–born executive opened up about how the first-generation Macan should not have been discontinued. Technically, it hasn’t been retired yet, but the gas-powered crossover will be phased out later this year without an immediate direct successor. Blume explained that the decision made sense at the time, based on Porsche’s projections that the electric Macan would fill the void.



Read Article