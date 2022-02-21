Porsche And Red Bull Close To Inking Formula 1 Deal

Formula 1 is introducing all-new engine rules for the 2026 season with the sole aim of luring more manufacturers to the sport. This new tactic seems to be working, as both Audi and Porsche are rumored to be joining the sport.

We weren't expecting any concrete announcements until at least 2024, but it seems Porsche is exceptionally close to signing a deal with Red Bull. According to Motorsport.com, Porsche will be the official powertrain supplier for Red Bull from 2026.

The 2026 engine regulations are pretty significant, as F1 is getting rid of powertrain components that have no relevant application in the real world.