Porsche Backs Off Plans To Build EV Batteries

Porsche can't seem to catch a break when it comes to its EV development. Over the last few years, the company has been continually dialing back its electrification plans due to slowing hybrid and electric car adoption. With no signs of the slowdown reversing, Porsche is backing off another of its plans: the creation of its own battery plant in Germany. Instead of just delaying a shift to EVs, this change also takes jobs with it. Back in 2021, Porsche announced the creation of Cellforce Group. It was a joint-venture with a battery company called Customcells, and Porsche would be the majority shareholder. Cellforce was meant to become Porsche's own battery supplier. Initial production would be around 100 megawatt-hours of capacity a year, with that expanding to a gigawatt-hour in the future. These batteries would then supply Porsche's EVs and hybrids in the future.



