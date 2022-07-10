Porsche Becomes The Most Valuable Car Company In Europe

You may not know this, but Volkswagen was the most valuable car company in Europe until very recently. On October 6, it had a €77.7 billion ($76.6 billion) market cap. On that same day, the German company lost the lead to Porsche, which recently went through an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares. Ironically, Porsche was part of the Volkswagen Group until that happened.



If you are wondering how much Porsche is worth, it reached a market cap of €85 billion ($84 billion) on October 6. One day later, the numbers were even higher: €92.6 billion ($90.7). Volkswagen also got a little better on October 7, but it is still behind Porsche: its current market cap is €82 billion ($80.3 billion). That proves Volkswagen’s strategy of separating Porsche was financially wise.



