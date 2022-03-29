Porsche Begins Assembling Cayenne SUVs In....... Malaysia

Porsche has kicked off assembly at its new line in the Malaysian state of Kedah. The German automaker first announced plans to open a line in Malaysia back in September last year. This is the first Porsche factory outside of Europe and will assemble CDK kits (Completely Knocked-Down) of the Cayenne specifically for the Malaysian market. The site is located within the assembly plant of Sime Darby Berhad, a Malaysian trading and logistics company. Porsche’s new site gets supplementary electricity from solar panels, while rainwater harvesting technologies have also been employed to reduce wastewater. The plant is also staffed exclusively by Malaysians, Paul Tan reports, all of whom have been trained by Porsche.



