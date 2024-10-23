Porsche Blows Through $6,500 Branded Expresso Machine In Less Than a Day

The name and brand represented by Porsche are deeply impactful in the marketing world. Today, it’s lent that name to a new product from La Marzocco, the Italian maker of high-end espresso machines. The two have come together to roll out a pair of limited-edition espresso makers: the Porsche x La Marzocco Linea Micra in Slate Grey for $6,555 and the Martini Racing edition for $6,949. And yes, that’s before taxes.

Sticker shock, no doubt, but guess what? It’s all moot for at least one of them—every single one of the 911 Martini Racing edition units sold out in less than a day!