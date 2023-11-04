Porsche Board Member Seeks Deal To Rebuild Russian Auto Industry

Siegfried Wolf, an Austrian entrepreneur and member of the supervisory board of Porsche SE, the holding group that owns Volkswagen, has allegedly been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to revive Russia’s beleaguered automotive industry.
 
According to a three-page letter obtained by German newspaper Der Spiegel, Wolf proposed a plan to use Volkswagen plants that the company is trying to divest itself from to resurrect the iconic Russian auto brand, Volga.
 
In the letter that dates back to January, Wolf suggested that the new Volga vehicles would be based on Skoda models, but “completely redesigned externally” to incorporate classic Volga design features.


