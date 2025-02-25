Porsche Boxster EV Spotted With New Taycan Looks

We’ve just been given our best look yet at the upcoming, all-electric Porsche Cayman ahead of its expected reveal next year. The company has been testing the new coupe alongside its open-top Boxster sibling, which will also ditch its petrol engine in favour of an all-electric powertrain in the replacement for the current 718-generation models.



Porsche has been testing the waters for an all-electric Boxster and Cayman for some years now, with a preview of sorts coming in the shape of the Mission R concept back in 2021.



The open-top Boxster EV should be revealed later this year or early in 2026, with the Cayman EV not far behind. Indeed the two test cars we’ve seen so far have a similar amount of camouflage on them with a lot of production-ready details on show.