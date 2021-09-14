Porsche Breaks Ground On Synthetic Fuel Plant

Porsche and Siemens Energy have broken ground on a synthetic fuel pilot plant called Haru Oni, the automaker announced Tuesday in a press release.

Located in Punta Arenas, Chile, the plant will produce fuel that is nearly carbon neutral and can be used with existing internal-combustion engines, Porsche claims.

Fuel will be produced using electrolysis to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from the atmosphere will then be combined with the hydrogen to produce synthetic methanol, which in turn will be converted into fuel, which Porsche has dubbed "eFuel." All electricity needed will come from wind power, Porsche claims, lowering the carbon footprint of the production process.