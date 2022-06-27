Porsche Brings An Electric Cayman To Goodwood Festival Of Speed

It's no secret Porsche is planning to make both the Cayman and the Boxster electric to some degree. A fully-electric 718 could join the lineup, or the whole run could be electric-only in the coming years. Either way, taking a sports car electric is a big move from Porsche and one that it's already working on.

We've met the Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance before. After all, how do you forget a name that long? Porsche debuted the all-electric racer back in May, but it was still shod in a body-covering livery at that point. now, it's not, and we think this is what the electric Cayman will look like.



