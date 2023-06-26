Porsche CEO Camped Out On Top Of A 911 At Le Mans - Name Another CEO That Is THAT In Touch With His Community?

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume enjoyed this year’s Le Mans right in the middle of the action. However, he didn’t live in luxury. He parked a black 911 Turbo S at the Porsche Employee Camp, a unique venue for employees to experience the race, with a rooftop tent, which he and his wife stayed in for two nights during the race.
 
Porsche introduced the all-season accessory less than a year ago. It can accommodate two adults and comes with an integrated polyfoam mattress. It has two side windows and a skylight for ventilation and views, which feature insect screens, and there’s plenty of Porsche branding in several places. Inside, there’s a mountain silhouette motif. The automaker’s original accessories and upgrades division, Porsche Tequipment, designed, developed, and produced the tent.


