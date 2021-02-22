Porsche CEO Says Bugatti's Future Will Be Determined By Mid Year

Rumors about the Volkswagen Group trying to find a new home for boutique marque Bugatti first emerged in September 2020. At that point, a couple of reports stated the head honchos at VAG were looking to sell the Molsheim-based company to Rimac as part of a tie-up that would involve Porsche increasing its share in the Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer.

Fast forward to February 2021, Porsche CEO and member of the management board of parent Volkswagen AG, Oliver Blume, told German weekly Automobilwoche a decision regarding Bugatti's fate will be taken soon. How soon? "I believe that the issue will be decided by the group in the first half of the year."