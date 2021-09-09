Porsche CEO Says Ferrari And Lamborghini Should Not Get Exemptions To EU Emissions Standards

Automakers are under a lot of pressure to reduce carbon emissions right now. Europe wants to ban combustion car sales by 2035, which has huge implications for low-volume supercar manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. To try and keep the combustion engine alive, Italy's government is in talks with the European Union to try and make manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini exempt from the ban.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has a clear message for Ferrari and Lamborghini, arguing that no car manufacturer should be allowed to bend the rules.