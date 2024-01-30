Porsche CFO Claims EU Combustion Ban Will Be Delayed Because Consumers Won't Be Forced Into EVs

Lutz Meschke, Porsche's Chief Financial Officer, says that he thinks Europe's combustion ban may be delayed once again. While a recent study has shown that the gains in combustion efficiency have been offset by increasing weight and other factors, Europe still has not committed to a position on ending emissions. In fact, its most recent decision was to water down the regulations for most passenger vehicles while adopting stricter rules for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks.



"There's a lot of discussions right now around the end of the combustion engine (sic)," said Meschke on Thursday, reports Bloomberg. "I think it could be delayed."





