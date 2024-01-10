Porsche Carrera GT Recall Turns Into A Major Upgrade For Owners

Eighteen months ago, Porsche told North American owners of the Carrera GT to stop driving their cars because of an issue with the suspension. Fast forward to September 2024, and the company has finally developed a fix for the problem, meaning Carrera GTs will be able to get back onto the street. In addition, Porsche is going above and beyond what you would usually expect from a recall.

The fault stems from the spherical joints connecting the wishbone suspension components. According to Porsche’s original recall notice, the material used for these joints provided insufficient resistance to “intergranular stress corrosion” when exposed to salt and mechanical stress.