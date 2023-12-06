Porsche Caught Eying Tesla's Nurburgring Record With A 1000HP Taycan Turbo GT

Porsche and Tesla have been trading blows at the Nurburgring for the past few years, and just over a week ago the American automaker put itself back on top when a Model S equipped with an optional Track Package set a time of 7:25.23 to become the fastest EV around the historic German track.
 
But could Porsche be about to spoil Tesla’s celebrations? Even before the Model S’s recent triumph, we’d seen Porsche testing a more hardcore-looking Taycan and as if by magic, here it is again, ripping around the Nurburgring Nordschleife’s 12.9 miles (20.8 km) of twisty forest asphalt.


