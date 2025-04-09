Porsche Cayenne EV To Be The First With Wireless Charging

Porsche’s long-awaited, all-electric Cayenne will be at this year’s Munich Motor Show and the flagship EV has a little trick up its sleeve - wireless charging technology.

That’s not in-car wireless smartphone charging (which can be had in everything from city cars to supercars these days), the Porsche Cayenne EV will actually come with the ability to wirelessly charge its main battery.

While the Cayenne EV will be the first vehicle to market with the ability to use inductive charging, the technology is nothing new in the automotive industry. Tesla has spent tens of millions in research and Volvo has conducted tests while other brands are also developing the tech.