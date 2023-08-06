Porsche Celebrates 75 Anniversary With The 200 MPH Mission X Super Car

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary by launching a spectacular new £2million 200mph-plus two-seater supercar expected to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in under two seconds to become the world's fastest car.
Codenamed 'Mission X' and dubbed 'an electric dream car' it is expected to go into production as a limited edition run for super-rich enthusiasts and collectors.
The new car marks the German performance car-makers ambitions for its 21st century electric future and aims to showcase how Porsche will combine vast power with lightweight construction.
