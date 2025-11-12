Porsche Chinese CEO Says The EV Market It Being Flooded In Every Category

To say Porsche is struggling in China would be an understatement. Sales fell 28 percent to 56,887 cars in 2024. Through September this year, the decline continued, with shipments dropping another 26 percent. Looking ahead, Zuffenhausen has a plan called “Winning Back China,” although it concedes that returning to previous sales volumes is unrealistic.

In an interview with German business newspaper Automobilwoche, Porsche China CEO Alexander Pollich candidly admitted the competition is fierce and that “the pace of innovation in China is breathtaking.” He recalls the Taycan being successful at launch, but now “there is a veritable flood of electric sedans in completely different price segments.”