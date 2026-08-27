Porsche Claims 911 Hybrid And A Manual Transmission Are Not A Good Combination

We’ve made quite the to-do about Porsche’s last-second decision to revive the manual transmission in the 2027 911 Carrera S. That’s to be expected, right? After all, stick-shifts are dying left, right, and center; any move in the other direction is worthy of praise, even if it does come at a somewhat exorbitant cost. But even with cost being almost no object, Porsche wasn’t able to simply issue a decree that all 911s ship with a manual gearbox, and that’s at least partly due to the mechanical realities of the 992.2 Carrera GTS and its newfangled hybrid system. To hear it from Porsche Cars North America CEO Timo Resch, it’s currently pretty much impossible to mate the 911 GTS’s hybrid powertrain with an old-fashioned gearbox. The Drive Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha joined a media roundtable with Resch during Monterey Car Week and took the opportunity to extract some more insights—and perhaps a few scraps of hope.



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