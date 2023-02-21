Porsche Claims That Using Only One Pedal To Drive An EV Is Not A Good Idea

A lot of electric vehicles today offer what’s known as a one-pedal driving feature, which basically means the electric motor kicks in as a generator as soon as you take your foot off the accelerator pedal, slowing down the car and adding energy back into the battery, increasing the range without actually plugging into a charger. But Porsche, which makes the Taycan EV and is working on a slew of new zero-emissions models, claims this isn’t very efficient in the long term and says there’s a better way to go further with an electric car. And that’s by coasting as much as possible.



