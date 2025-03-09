Porsche Closes The Books On The Boxster And Cayman Models

For decades, buyers looking to park a Porsche sports car in their driveway could choose between the Boxster, the Cayman, and the 911. However, as Weissach continues its shift towards electrification, the ICE-powered 718 Boxster and Cayman have been killed off.

The decision isn’t a complete surprise. Enthusiasts have known about the models’ eventual demise for a while, and in some regions, they were already removed from sale. Now Porsche has confirmed that order books worldwide are officially closed. For those still hoping to buy a brand-new example, the only option left will be unsold stock sitting with dealers.