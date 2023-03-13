Porsche Confirms All Electric Cayenne SUV By 2026

Porsche has confirmed plans for an electric version of the Porsche Cayenne, which remains comfortably its best-selling car.
Expected to launch in 2026, it will be sold alongside facelifted versions of the petrol and plug-in hybrid Cayennes, which will receive a significant round of updates aimed at sustaining their appeal past the middle of the decade.
The EV will arrive around two years after the delayed electric Porsche Macan and a year before the marque’s new K1 range-topping crossover.
Read Article