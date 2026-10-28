Porsche Confirms Audi's New Sportscar Will Be Based On The Next Gen Electric 718 Boxster

Earnings calls are usually about as exciting as watching paint dry, with executives discussing margins, forecasts, and other financial matters that rarely make for riveting reading. Now and then, though, someone drops a juicy tidbit that makes the corporate talk worth it. Case in point: Porsche has effectively confirmed that Audi's upcoming electric sports car will borrow the platform developed for the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman. During Zuffenhausen’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call, CFO Jochen Breckner made the connection surprisingly clear while discussing the company's cooperation with Audi.



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