Porsche Confirms New Hypercar In The Works

While the GT2 RS and the GT3 RS variants of the 911 are amazingly fast, Porsche fans are dreaming of a new flagship model in the lines of the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. Thankfully, such a project is under development, although it won’t reach production before 2025 as Porsche prioritizes other EV launches.



The new halo model was confirmed to be under development by Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume. In an interview with Car Magazine he said: “The hypercar is always a part of Porsche’s strategy” adding that “Porsche was always successful with this kind of hypercar showing what is possible, showing future technologies, cutting-edge products”.



