Porsche Confirms Some Combustion Models Will Go Fully EV

You've gotta hand it to Porsche lately. With all of the talk of an electric vehicle slowdown this year, you'd think it would be easy for a brand so defined by its internal combustion engines to reverse course a bit and hold off on an EV transition. But according to one Porsche board member, that's not actually the case. Welcome to this Monday edition of Critical Materials, our morning roundup of the latest auto industry and technology news. Also on tap today: the Geely Group is feeling the pain from the anti-China tariffs, and we may soon see some promising advancements with silicon-powered batteries. Let's dig in.



