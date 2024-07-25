Porsche Confirms V8 Power Will Live Until At Least 2030

Porsche has just delivered big news, and it's melodic to the ears of both combustion and electric enthusiasts. The fourth-generation Porsche Cayenne has now been confirmed with an all-electric powertrain, but the current V8 version isn't going away either. Porsche plans to offer both the existing third-generation Cayenne with combustion power and the all-electric fourth-gen simultaneously. At this point, you may be thinking that you've heard this before. Stuttgart says it will offer the ICE and EV Macan concurrently, promising the same for the 718 range, and then it prematurely culls these gas-powered moneymakers that we thought would live for years to come. But hold your cynicism for one moment. This time, Porsche has committed to offering three powertrain variants "up to and beyond 2030." Those discontinued platforms (Macan and 718) were also outdated and no longer compliant with European cyber-security regulations, so keeping production active only for select markets would've been costly.



