Porsche Continues To Invest In Croation Supercar Maker Rimac

Porsche has announced it has made a new step in its collaboration with Rimac. The German company is participating in a new funding round for the Croatian company. The latter is growing, and the series D funding round is led by Softback Vision Fund 2, along with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.



The total volume of this funding round is 500 million euros, as Porsche notes, out of which the German company will bring "an eight-figure sum."



The latter is undisclosed, but Porsche has mentioned it will continue to hold "around 20 percent" of the Rimac Group after the transaction is completed.



