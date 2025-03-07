Porsche Could Reverse Course And Build A New ICE Powered Macan Model

Porsche may be getting ready to reverse course on one of its biggest bets. A new report suggests the automaker is reconsidering its decision to retire the internal combustion version of the Macan, its best-selling crossover. Not long ago, the company was confidently signaling the end of the gas-powered Macan. Now, that stance appears to be shifting. We’ve heard rumors that this could happen already this year. Lutz Meschke, Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer stated in January that, “We are exploring the possibility of equipping some of the originally planned electric models with hybrid drives or internal combustion engines in the future.” Now, his words have sparked further investigation and one publication says an announcement could come soon.



