Porsche Creates A Program For You To Make A Fully Customized Vehicle

Porsche is known for its pricey sports cars that garner worldwide acclaim. For some customers, though, even the wildest spec 911 isn't enough to satisfy their needs. They want something nobody else has, something that reflects their style and wealth. People like Jerry Seinfeld and ultra-rich CEOs sometimes get their way with vehicles like a custom 993 Speedster, but now Porsche is making the process of putting together custom rides—its Sonderwunsch program—an official one. Yes, if you're willing to join the development team as a financier, Porsche will make you a one-off custom car. But even then, there are limitations.



