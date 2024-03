The Tesla Cybertruck that was recently sold at auction for $244,000 has now gone on sale again, this time through a Florida dealership trying to get $289,999 out of it.

Porsche South Orlando purchased the Cybertruck on Manheim Auction for $244,000 last week, despite a no-resale policy from Tesla. Now the dealership is re-selling the vehicle once again, as listed for $289,999 on its website. The Cybertruck’s VIN matches the unit sold on the Manheim Auction a few days ago.