Porsche Dealers Clamor For An AWD Base Taycan Model

About a month ago, Porsche launched a new entry-level version of the Taycan in the United States. Starting at $79,900, it’s the least powerful and worst equipped electric Porsche money can buy. Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor with 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 254 pound-feet (344 Newton-meters) of torque. The company’s US dealers are happy with the introduction of the new base Taycan and expect it to help double the zero-emission sedan’s sales in the country. With 4,414 Taycans delivered to customers in 2020, this could mean Porsche is aiming at close to 10,000 sales this year. According to the dealers, that might be impossible without the addition of a new member.



