Porsche Debuts The Taycan Cross Turismo - The First Off Road All Around EV Sportscar

Porsche has presented the Taycan Cross Turismo to the public today with a virtual world premiere. The sports car manufacturer is expanding the product portfolio of its first all-electric sports car range with the addition of this versatile off-road version, thereby continuing the systematic pursuit of its path towards sustain-able mobility. Like the Taycan sports saloon, the Taycan Cross Turismo benefits from an innovative electric drive with 800-volt architecture. The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also ensures uncompromising dynamics off-road. Thirty six millimetres more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than1,200 litres of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear, make the Cross Turismo a true all-rounder.







“In 2019, we sent out a key signal with the debut of our first all-electric sports car,” said Oliver Blume Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, at the world premiere of the new, even more versatile derivative. “We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility: by 2025, half of all the new vehicles we will deliver will have an electrified drive – either fully electric or plug-in hybrid. In 2020, one in three of all vehicles we delivered in Europe had an electric powertrain. The future belongs to electric mobility. With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we’re taking another major step in this direction.”







Full Cross Turismo range right from the start



Four derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo are available immediately at its launch. The Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh, is always fitted as standard. The model range comprises the following:



•The Taycan 4 Cross Turismowith 280 kW (380 PS), overboost power for Launch Control 350 kW (476 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 km/h, range (WLTP) 389 – 456 km



•The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo with 360 kW (490 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 420 kW (571 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 452 km•The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismowith 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 500 kW (680 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 395 – 452 km



•The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismowith 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 560 kW (761 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 419 km.







The high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension comes as standard on all four models. The optional Off-Road package increases ground clear-ance by up to 30 mm. This means that the Cross Turismo can also be driven on demanding off-road terrain. The standard “Gravel Mode” improves the suitability of the new model for driving on rough roads.







In terms of its visual appearance, the Taycan Cross Turismo closely follows the Mission E Cross Turismo concept study presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show: Its silhouette is defined by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear – called a “flyline” by the Porsche designers. Off-road design elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. As part of the Off-Road Design pack-age, the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. These make for a striking exterior as well as providing protection from stone impacts.







Sporty accessories: new rear carrier and Porsche e-bikes



Especially for the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche has developed a rear carrier for up to three bicycles that sets the benchmark in terms of package size and handling. It can be used universally for different types of bikes. One of its innovative feature is that the tailgate can be opened even when the rear carrier is loaded. Porsche is also presenting two high-quality e-bikes at the same time – the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross. With their timeless design as well as their powerful and sustainable drive technology, they are perfectly matched to the Taycan Cross Turismo.







Market launch



The Taycan Cross Turismo will be launched in the summer. Prices in Germany start at 93,635 euros (including 19 percent VAT and country-specific equipment).























