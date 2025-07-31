Porsche Declines To Shift Production To The US - Will Simply Charge You More To Buy

The US and European Union may have just agreed to a long-awaited new trade deal headlined by 15 percent tariffs for European imports, but that doesn’t mean there will be any pricing reprieve for US shoppers. If you’re shopping for a new Porsche or Aston Martin, you’d be wise to call up your bank and ask for a bigger loan, as prices are rising. Porsche, for one, has confirmed it will be raising prices in response to the latest trade changes. As part of its financial report for the first half of 2025, the company said new US tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump will cost it around $462 million.



