Porsche Design Boss Refuses To Mess With 911 Design Formula

Porsche plans for its designs to push boundaries while staying true to its history as it moves into its electric future.

Head of Exterior Design, Ingo Scheinhutte, spoke with Autocar, delving into the plans and explaining that the company cannot stray too far from what its customers love. Porsche's die-hard fans won't accept a drastic change to the designs of its most iconic models, which obviously includes the 911.

During the conversation, the Mission X Concept and 357 Concept are mentioned. Both vehicles display radically different designs in ways we haven't seen from the brand before. "The two concepts are very different in the way they are designed," said Scheinhutte. "The 357 is a love letter to the original Porsche shape, while the Mission X is a development of the Porsche design language."