Porsche Design Chief Isn't Worried About Making The 911 All Electric

Earlier this year, Porsche’s CEO, Oliver Blume, stated that the 911 would be the last model to go electric “if it ever did at all”. However, that hasn’t stopped Porsche’s design chief Michael Mauer from envisioning and talking about the design of a fully electric 911, even though it would be highly unlikely for such a variant to be introduced before 2030.

 

Blume had stated that the concept of the 911 “doesn’t allow a fully electric car because we have the engine in the rear”. Mauer confirmed that the iconic silhouette of the 911 is not going anywhere, however the rear-engined layout limitation doesn’t seem to worry him at all, stating that an electric powertrain gives designers more freedom.



