Porsche Design Tower In Miami Is Sinking

Just north of Miami sits a string of barrier islands home to some of the most lavish luxury condos on the planet. But that may not be the case for much longer if Mother Nature has anything to say about it. Many of those structures are sinking at an “unexpected” rate, according to a new study—including the 641-foot tall Porsche Design tower. Opened in 2014, the Porsche Design Tower was the first automaker-branded residence in the city—and one of the first buildings anywhere in the world with a car elevator. It has since spawned competitors like the 818-foot Aston Martin skyscraper just down the road, with other automaker residences soon to pop up from brands like Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and even Pagani.



