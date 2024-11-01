Porsche Details The Electric Macan Ahead Of Official Debut

Porsche is getting ready to release the all-new Macan EV, the first vehicle from Zuffenhausen to use the PPE architecture, and before it does, the German marque has shared additional details about the electric luxury crossover.



Much work has gone into making the electric Macan as aerodynamic as possible. With a wind-cheating Cd value of 0.25, the new model cuts through the air more cleanly than the current model (Cd=0.35), improving range.



Apart from the sleeker bodywork - the Macan appears more rakish than before - Porsche has implemented active aerodynamics, including an automatically extending rear spoiler and active cooling flaps for the air intakes. Other clever touches include a flat floor to minimize air resistance.





