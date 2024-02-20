Porsche Doubles Down On Panamera Hybrid With Two Additional Models

When the heavily revised Porsche Panamera was revealed toward the end of last year, it arrived with details for the base model, the base all-wheel-drive model, and the Turbo E-Hybrid model, and now the German automaker has revealed some missing trims, specifically the 4 E-Hybrid and the 4S E-Hybrid.

Both feature an electrified 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and a new high-voltage 25.9 kWh (gross) battery that takes up no more space than its predecessor. Each also comes with an all-new electric motor that offers more performance than before (up to 187 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque), with this located within the dual-clutch PDK transmission's housing to save weight.

So, how much power do we get all together?