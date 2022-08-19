Porsche EV Macan Caught Quietly Consuming The Nurburgring

This is our latest glimpse of Porsche’s new Macan EV and for the first time it’s seen testing on the Nurburgring. We’ve spied it on the public road, but spending time on the ‘Green Hell’ should help refine the dynamics of one of the best-driving SUVs out there.

The Macan is Porsche’s best-selling model globally with 88,362 sales, just besting the Cayenne. The upcoming all-electric Macan should give Porsche’s mid-sized SUV extra appeal and could further consolidate its position as the most popular car from the Stuttgart brand.