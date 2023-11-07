Porsche Expands Apple Car Play Functionality To Include Car Controls

Apple CarPlay has been given new functionality through Porsche’s My Porsche App, the German firm becoming the first car maker to combine some of its vehicle controls with Apple’s software.

“We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and use the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience,” said Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital.

Apple CarPlay has been around for almost 10 years now and is available in a variety of cars. It enables users to display and control Apple device functions such as Apple Maps, Apple Music, phone calls, messages, podcasts and news through a car’s in-built screen.