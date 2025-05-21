Porsche Files Trademarks For Slantnose Designs

In the two filings, dug up with the European Intellectual Property Office by Autoblog, Porsche is looking for "Porsche Flachbau" and "Flachbau RS." The trademarks are applied for under Nice Classification 12. That means "Vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land, air, or water." In short, for new cars.

Flachbau is German for Slantnose. For 911 enthusiasts, this is a siren's call to the 930 Porsche Turbo.

Early in the 930's life, Porsche offered a new nose. Pop-up headlights replaced the traditional 911 fenders. The package was available through Porsche's Sonderwunsch, or "special request" program, and it was inspired by the German automaker's 935 race car. On the track, the 935's slant nose improved aero and top speed.