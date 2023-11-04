Porsche Finds More Power With New Combustion Chamber Design

The new ignition system also uses a separate spark plug connected to the first and smallest antechamber, shaped like a truncated cone. Each antechamber below it has a larger number of flow channels, which provide the connection between the various chambers. The device is meant to be passive, so it doesn’t require a direct injection system.

That does not mean it can’t be added, however. Porsche mentions the possibility of a fuel injection nozzle that opens in the second chamber. Theoretically, this will provide a richer mixture in the chamber, which means more performance.